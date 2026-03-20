'We're two-time champions!' - Argentina claim victory over Spain as CONMEBOL chief ridicules La Roja & UEFA over Finalissima cancellation

The dream showdown between Copa America champions Argentina and Euro winners Spain is officially off, but the diplomatic war is just beginning. Following a total breakdown in negotiations between UEFA and CONMEBOL, South American football's governing body has taken a combative stance by claiming the title should stay in Buenos Aires by default.
Dominguez used the platform of the Copa Libertadores draw to mock the European champions. The dispute centres on a failure to agree on a venue and date, with both federations trading accusations of inflexibility over the last week.