'There aren't many players like that today' - Arda Guler given fitness warning as Toni Kroos sees 'great future' for Real Madrid youngster
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos heaped praise on Arda Guler while issuing a warning regarding his fitness.
Kroos advised Guler to remain injury-free
Missed majority of debut season due to injury
Real Madrid face AC Milan on Wednesday