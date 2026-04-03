When asked whether he was surprised by Jude Bellingham’s situation, the team’s player, he said: “His case was somewhat special because he played a few minutes against Atlético, but (Thomas) Tuchel decided not to use him now. They didn’t want to take any risks. Jude is smart enough to put in good training sessions, and he’s ready to help tomorrow. We need him to gradually regain his competitive rhythm.”

On whether it was planned for Bellingham to play with England, he added: “I didn’t have any plan; that’s the coach’s decision for each national team. But there’s no problem if he doesn’t play, just as it wouldn’t have been a problem if he did. I’m happy he’s back, and we’ll work on bringing him back gradually.”

Regarding the controversy over the club examining the wrong knee for Mbappé, Arbeloa commented: “What Kylian has said in recent days is clear: that information is completely incorrect. It’s time to move past talking about his knee and focus on his goals, and for him to return to the level he showed before.”

On Mbappé’s remarks that he is a player who does fewer defensive duties than others in the team, the coach replied: “Kylian has a great spirit of commitment, and he knows exactly what I ask of him. The same goes for Vinícius. Forwards defend less than defenders, just as they attack more. But we need a team that is committed every day— all 25 players. At this stage, we have to finish matches without sparing any effort, and then this type of player will make the difference with their talent.”

And when asked whether Mbappé felt disappointed about sitting on the bench in the Madrid derby match before the international break, Arbeloa commented: “No, not at all. There has always been direct communication between us. We talked about most things. And my decision on the lineup was an obvious one.”