'Anyone is better than Lionel Messi!' - Ex-Chile star claims Argentina captain was 'protected' at Copa America & World Cup in scathing attack

Former Chile midfielder Miguel Angel Neira believes Lionel Messi got too much protection from referees at the recent Copa America and 2022 World Cup.

  • Messi absent from Argentina duties against Chile
  • Neira glad Inter Miami star unavailable
  • Says he was too protected in recent tournaments
