Antony's on fire! Man Utd flop posts video highlights from Real Betis debut that saw him claim Player of the Match award as Bruno Fernandes & six other ex-team-mates show support
Antony may have flopped at Manchester United, but his Old Trafford colleagues have delighted in seeing him impress on debut for Real Betis.
- Brazilian struggled at Old Trafford
- Searching for lost spark in Spain
- Familiar faces offering their support