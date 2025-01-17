Antony on the move! Man Utd flop may make shock January transfer as La Liga club plot loan offer

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeAntony on the move! Man Utd flop may make shock January transfer as La Liga club plot loan offerAntonyManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueReal BetisLaLigaAntony could reportedly head towards a shock January exit from Manchester United as Real Betis want him on loan.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAntony remains out of favour at Man UtdClub ready to offload him to comply with PSRBetis keen on loan but will not pay full wagesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱