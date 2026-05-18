Antonio Rudiger stays! Real Madrid defender agrees to sign new contract

According to AS, Rudiger has accepted Madrid's proposal for a contract renewal and will therefore remain a Madridista for another season. While the powerful centre-back initially sought a two-year extension to secure his long-term future, he has ultimately respected the club's policy regarding veteran players.

Madrid typically offer one-year cycles to those of a certain age, and Rudiger has prioritised his place at the club over the length of the deal.

The 31-year-old has established himself as a fan favourite in Madrid since his arrival from Chelsea, and this latest agreement ensures that his intimidating presence will continue to anchor the backline for the 2026-27 season.

By accepting the terms, Rudiger ends any speculation regarding an immediate exit, confirming that his loyalty remains firmly with the 15-time European champions.