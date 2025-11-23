'There was no need!' - Antonio Conte rubbishes Napoli exit talk after club president's controversial 'taking the team back' social media post

Just hours after Napoli's triumph over Atalanta, courtesy of a brace from David Neres and a goal from Nao Lang, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis shared a social media post congratulating the manager and the team but his message was misconstrued by many. De Laurentiis' X post read: "Bravo Antonio Conte, who has taken the team back in time. Well done to the players who followed his instructions."
The 'taken the team back' statement came across as a wrong message, although the club chief wanted to convey that he had taken back control of the team after briefly losing it at the start of the season.