Antonio Conte gets the job! Italy trust ex-Chelsea & Napoli boss to get national team back on track following World Cup misery

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has decided to place its future in the hands of a man who knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte is not just returning for a short-term fix; the former Juventus, Chelsea and Napoli manager is expected to sign a four-year contract. This long-term commitment is designed to provide stability through to the 2030 World Cup, which will be hosted across Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

The decision to offer a long-term deal stems from a clear strategic vision. As well as a tactical adjustment, Italy need a complete cultural overhaul following the shock of recent failures. By tying Conte down until 2030, the FIGC is signaling that the era of temporary solutions is over. The goal is to return Italy to its rightful place among the elite, and Conte is viewed as the only candidate with the necessary drive to see such a massive project through to completion.