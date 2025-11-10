Antonio Conte and Napoli schedule decisive talks to decide coach's future after his scathing criticism of struggling Serie A champions

The former Chelsea and Inter manager went further, questioning the very fabric of his squad. He highlighted a pervasive lack of unity and resolve, which he believes has plagued the team for months. "Three or four months have passed and there's no chemistry, no desire to fight together. I don't know if we'll be able to change the situation," Conte admitted.

His frustration mounted as he placed responsibility squarely on everyone involved. "Everyone has to take responsibility. I'm the first to be held accountable. Heart transplants aren't an option. Each of us needs to rediscover our spirit and our grit," he declared.

"I'm disappointed because I'm not finding the energy in the guys again; it means I'm not doing a good job."