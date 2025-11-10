Antonio Conte and Napoli schedule decisive talks to decide coach's future after his scathing criticism of struggling Serie A champions

Conte is scheduled for an urgent face-to-face meeting with the club's management in the coming hours to address his future and the team's dire start to the season. This crucial summit follows Conte's exceptionally candid and critical comments after Napoli's 2-0 Serie A defeat to Bologna on Sunday.
According to football journalist Matteo Moretto, a meeting between Napoli management and Conte is scheduled for Monday afternoon as both parties aim to clarify how and whether to continue together. The meeting is a direct response to Conte's public questioning of his team's commitment and his own effectiveness as coach.