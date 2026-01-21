Antonio Conte sensationally accused of 'keeping Napoli players hostage' amid unrest at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Mario Guiffredi made the sensational remarks in an interview with Calcio Napoli 24. The agent represents a number of Napoli players, including the youngsters Marianucci, Ambrosino and also 23-year-old Antonio Vergara, as well as club captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and regular starter Matteo Politano.
Politano is one of a number of senior players that have been sidelined through injury for Conte's side. High profile names including Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Alex Meret and Billy Gimour have all faced lengthy spells on the sideline, undermining Napoli's European campaign and their defence of the Scudetto. Il Partenopei are on the cusp of qualifying for the playoff round in the Champions Leagues as they sit in 23rd place ahead of tonight's fixtures. They sit six points behind Inter at the top of Serie A.
Despite the mini-crisis surrounding his squad, Conte has in the mind of Guiffredi, failed to use his squad effectively, with only Vergara seeing meaningful game time in the absence of more established playing personnel. Vergara has started the past two games, including in the draw with Copenhagen. The 21-year-old centre back Marianucci has only appeared in two games this season, while striker Ambrosino has played in five fixtures.