Antonela Roccuzzo shows off giant Valentine's Day gift from Lionel Messi

Away from the spotlight, Messi treated wife Roccuzzo to dinner and gifts on Valentine's Day as the romantic gestures quickly went viral. Messi is known for living a private lifestyle and February 14th was no different as the 2022 World Cup winner marked the occasion with simple yet effective details to express his affection.
Roccuzzo gave a glimpse into Messi's softer side as she took to Instagram to share photos of the pair out for dinner, some chocolate covered strawberries with a 'LOVE' tag included and a view of the beach in Miami.
Additionally, Roccuzzo showed off the giant stuffed teddy bear she received from Messi on Valentine's Day.