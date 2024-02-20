Inter Atleti splitGetty
Thomas Hindle

Antoine Griezmann toothless and Marko Arnautovic eventually plays unlikely hero as Inter grab first-leg lead in tepid Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid

InterAtletico MadridInter vs Atletico MadridChampions League

Marco Arnautovic missed a number of big opportunities, but found the net when it mattered as Inter fought to a 1-0 first leg win over Atletico Madrid

  • Arnautovic scored the only goal of the game
  • Griezmann had little impact, substituted with knock
  • Second leg set for mid-March

