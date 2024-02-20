Antoine Griezmann toothless and Marko Arnautovic eventually plays unlikely hero as Inter grab first-leg lead in tepid Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid
Marco Arnautovic missed a number of big opportunities, but found the net when it mattered as Inter fought to a 1-0 first leg win over Atletico Madrid
- Arnautovic scored the only goal of the game
- Griezmann had little impact, substituted with knock
- Second leg set for mid-March