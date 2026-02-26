Antoine Griezmann set for Atletico Madrid farewell as French attacker closes in on Orlando City transfer before MLS window closes

Griezmann is reportedly on the verge of calling time on his legendary Atletico career to finally realise his long-held dream of playing in Major League Soccer. The World Cup winner is moving closer to a sensational transfer to Orlando City, with the deal expected to be finalised before the current MLS registration window slams shut, according to Cadena SER. Despite being a pivotal figure for Diego Simeone this season, the 34-year-old appears ready to swap the Metropolitano for the sunshine of Florida.
It has been reported that negotiations have accelerated significantly in recent days. While Griezmann's interest in the United States has never been a secret, the timing of the move has caught many by surprise given Atleti’s ongoing commitments in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions. However, the allure of the American project seems to have finally outweighed the desire to finish the European campaign.