Angry Jamie Carragher issues 'some cranks' response to fan who accused him of leaving Mohamed Salah out of his all-time Liverpool & Everton combined XI
Jamie Carragher has hit out at the "cranks" who accused him of leaving Mohamed Salah out of his combined Liverpool and Everton all-time XI.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Carragher names combined Liverpool-Everton XI
- Team largely made up of Liverpool plays
- Hits out at "cranks" saying he left out Salah