'Worst we've played' - Angry Arne Slot makes 'got more than we deserved' admission after Liverpool's smash & grab win at Nottingham Forest

"The first half was really poor, the worst we've played until now, I think," Slot said during his post-match press conference. "But the second half was much better, we controlled the game much more. The performance was, especially in the first half, not as good as we've had so many times this season. But we've been on the wrong side of the score after a good performance far too many times and today, I think we got more than we deserved. A draw would have been a fairer result than for us to win it.

"[I told them at half-time] that it was the worst first half that we’ve played. But we defended our box really well, and that was the reason that we were still nil-nil. As much as Forest were the better team and were forcing us to go back, we defended really well in our box, in my opinion. We had to defend lots of set-pieces throughout the whole game, especially in the first half, so if we could bring that mentality to the whole pitch, combined with doing a few things better on the ball and maybe not lose every ball you touch, because that was almost what happened, then you know that these players can do better."