Angel City co-founder Natalie Portman, star Ali Riley and USWNT manager Emma Hayes attend ACFC’s 2-1 win over Seattle Reign

Angel City FC secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Seattle Reign as Portman and Riley cheered from the stands

  • Portman showed her continued support for the team she helped create
  • Riley, sidelined due to injury, joins fans to cheer on her teammates
  • Angel City FC's win strengthens their position in the NWSL standings
