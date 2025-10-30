Ange Postecoglou's shock stance on return to Celtic revealed after Brendan Rodgers sensationally quits club

According to The Scottish Sun, Postecoglou has ruled himself out of contention for the Celtic job. The 60-year-old is said to be taking a break from football altogether, determined to recharge after his bruising spell at the City Ground. It has been reported that the Australian wants to step away from the noise and carefully consider his next chapter, rather than rushing into another emotionally demanding job.
Nonetheless, he remains an adored figure among Celtic fans. His brand of attacking “Angeball” football delivered two league titles, two League Cups, and a Scottish Cup during his 2021–2023 reign. However, the Australian’s recent career turmoil complicates matters. After his sacking from Tottenham Hotspur in May, despite guiding them to the Europa League trophy, Postecoglou made a surprise return to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest. It proved a disastrous move as an ill-fated 39-day tenure yielded no wins in eight matches and ultimately ended in his dismissal.