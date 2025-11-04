'Got to bring Ange Postecoglou back!' - Snoop Dogg eager to invest in Celtic as American rap icon seeks to expand football ownership portfolio after Swansea venture

Snoop has become one of Celtic’s most famous celebrity fans, with the American music icon having pledged allegiance to the Hoops since being gifted a replica shirt in 2005. He has spoken on a regular basis since then of wanting to establish professional ties with the club.
The 54-year-old is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, with some of his reported £120 million ($157m) fortune being put aside for business ventures. Snoop has claimed that he would be willing to help bolster transfer budgets in Glasgow, while also restoring stability in the dugout.