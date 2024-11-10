'It's down to me' - Ange Postecoglou admits he's 'not getting consistent performances' from Tottenham squad as pressure mounts after 'hugely disappointing' home defeat to Ipswich
Ange Postecoglou took full responsibility for Tottenham's poor form after seeing his side slip to a damaging 2-1 home defeat against Ipswich.
- Tottenham lose 2-1 to Ipswich Town
- Postecoglou opens up on lack of consistency
- The Australian's job could be under threat