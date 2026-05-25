Andy Robertson could join Scott McTominay in Italy as Serie A side approach departing Liverpool star and goalkeeper Alisson
Juventus make move for Robertson
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have registered their interest in Robertson, who is reaching the end of a trophy-laden nine-year spell on Merseyside.
Following the successful transition of fellow Scotsman McTominay to Serie A, the Bianconeri are keen to bring Robertson's wealth of experience to Turin as they look to rebuild their backline under the tactical guidance influenced by Luciano Spalletti's philosophies.
While Juventus have made their proposal clear, they face stiff competition from the Premier League. Tottenham have long held a primary interest in the left-back and, having secured their top-flight status, are currently leading the race to keep him in England. However, the lure of a new challenge in Italy could tempt the veteran.
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Alisson also on Juve radar
Robertson is not the only Liverpool mainstay being targeted by the Old Lady. Juventus have also inquired about the availability of Alisson Becker, a player well-known to the Italian market from his time at Roma.
The Brazilian goalkeeper has been identified as a premium choice to bolster the squad's leadership, especially as he has previously worked under Spalletti during his developmental years in Serie A.
Despite the interest from Turin, extracting Alisson from Anfield remains a tall order. Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise highlighted the difficulty of such a move, stating: "I can't see him leaving because he's an unbelievable player. He's so important to the club and to the players and to our defence. If he's going to leave, who are you going to get? I mean, who is at that level? Nobody."
Experience driving the Bianconeri recruitment
The pursuit of both Robertson and Alisson aligns with the Juve's desire to inject veteran leadership into the squad after a disappointing season. On the back of comments from Spalletti regarding the need for experienced figures, the club has identified the Liverpool pair as the ideal profiles to lead a new era of success at the Allianz Stadium.
While the Premier League has long been the primary home for both players, the allure of Serie A and the chance to follow in the footsteps of McTominay could prove tempting. For now, Juventus have made their interest clear and their proposals are on the table as they wait to see if they can lure the Liverpool duo to Italy.
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End of an era at Anfield
The departures of Robertson and Alisson would mark a major shift in Liverpool’s hierarchy. Mohamed Salah has already ended his journey with the club and officially bid farewell to Liverpool, while Ibrahima Konate's decision on the club's latest contract extension offer will be announced soon.
Under the leadership of Arne Slot, Liverpool are now looking to rebuild and make up for a very disappointing season in which they lost the Premier League title and exited the title race early behind Arsenal and Manchester City.