'That was the decision' - Andy Robertson reveals who cancelled his proposed transfer from Liverpool to Tottenham
Robertson was a surprise target for Spurs
The 31-year-old emerged as a shock target for Spurs in late January, presenting a scenario where he could have ended his illustrious spell with the Reds. While the club were reportedly willing to respect Robertson's wishes given his legendary service, an injury to Joe Gomez further complicated the defensive roster, so the final call rested with the player himself. After scoring in a 3-1 victory over Wolves in the FA Cup, Robertson confirmed that he was the one who pulled the plug on the deal, choosing loyalty to the club that transformed his career over a lucrative move to the capital.
The call to stay at Anfield
Robertson’s loyalty to the badge ultimately proved to be the defining factor in him staying put. "There was obviously interest there - there were discussions had with both sets of clubs," he said. "But the decision was that I wanted to stay. We stayed at Liverpool and that was the decision made. I was never not committed. I've been committed to Liverpool for the last eight and a half or nine years now and I'll be committed until I'm no longer needed. That's always been my mindset. This club has given me everything and I've given this club everything."
The current campaign has not been without its challenges for the Scotsman, who has seen his undisputed starting spot come under threat following the summer arrival of Milos Kerkez. Under the guidance of Arne Slot, the younger Kerkez has often been preferred, leading to questions about Robertson's long-term suitability for the Dutchman's system.
"It's been a fantastic relationship so hopefully that continues and obviously January happened, but it is now gone," Robertson explained. "Now we move forward and like I said, my focus never came off trying to help the lads on the pitch and in training. Whatever was happening behind the scenes happened, and all I can say is that I kept focusing on football."
Respecting the Liverpool hierarchy
As the business end of the season approaches, Liverpool fans will be buoyed by the commitment of a player who has won every major trophy available during his time at the club. For now, the Tottenham links are firmly in the rearview mirror as the flying Scot focuses on adding more medals to his tally.
"They have helped make me who I am, so in that respect, we've had a fantastic relationship," Robertson added. "I think out of respect to them, and they have respected me, then the conversations will be in-house. When a decision is made, and we're getting to the point where I only have three months left on my contract, it will be announced to you guys."
Contract talks and future plans
The prospect of a free transfer at the end of the season remains a possibility, but Robertson’s suggest he is open to extending his stay. He emphasised the mutual respect shared with the club's hierarchy, noting that any major updates regarding his tenure at Anfield would be handled with professional discretion. "I've always said that [the talks] will stay between me and the club. I don't think it will get played out in public. It is not one of them. I have got an amazing relationship with Richard Hughes and with Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards. I've had a good relationship with these people and these people brought me to the football club," the defender noted when asked about his expiring deal.