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Andy Robertson joins Kenny Dalglish in exclusive 100-cap club as Scotland secure first win under Sebastien Pocognoli
Landmark night for Tartan captain
Scotland finally got their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign up and running with a vital 2-0 away victory in Skopje. Staged at the Toshe Proeski Arena, the fixture saw Robertson become only the second player in Scottish men's football history to reach 100 caps, following in the footsteps of Dalglish (102).
Speaking to BBC Scotland after the final whistle, the former Liverpool left-back admitted: "It means everything to me, and it means everything to my family. I've been away now 100 times; I've got to feel sorry for my wife! It's been an unbelievable journey. I remember my first game, and it's been a process since then. It's emotional for me. I love this country, there's only one person before me in the men's game to do that, so it's a pretty special achievement."
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Chasing Dalglish on multiple fronts
Adopting an unusually aggressive attacking role in the final third to mark the occasion, Robertson registered four attempts inside the opening 13 minutes and joked: "I thought Kenny Dalglish was going to be worried about his goalscoring record in the first few minutes! I had about six shots! They did a nice presentation for me; I told them I wanted the win. The lads did so well to get the win, it'll be a special one for me and my family."
Kieron Bowie's spectacular seventh-minute curling strike had set the tone, registering the forward's first senior international goal in style.
Drama and dominance in Skopje
The visitors controlled the contest despite late defensive tension after Scott McKenna was shown a straight red card. John McGinn calmly converted a 69th-minute penalty following a goalmouth scramble to effectively end the hosts' resistance. That resolute showing delivers immense relief to a squad recovering from earlier setbacks against Slovenia and Switzerland, proving the players are quickly grasping the tactical demands of the new coaching staff.
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Looking ahead in Nations League
The maximum haul lifts Scotland to third place in Group B1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League standings. Attention quickly turns to a home fixture against Slovenia at Hampden Park on 6 October. That matchday four encounter will wrap up the autumn window before group action resumes with the final double-header in November.
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