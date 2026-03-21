Andy Carroll starts with a win! Ex-Liverpool star wins first ever game as manager after being drafted in by KSI to take Dagenham and Redbridge hotseat

Carroll managed his first Dagenham match on Saturday, after being placed in interim charge following the sacking of Lee Bradbury. Carroll, who joined the club on a three-year contract last summer, was placed in interim charge just weeks after KSI was announced as a new investor at the club. Carroll has scored seven goals in 13 games for the club at the age of 37 but he has not featured on the pitch since December due to injury and has now been placed in the dugout.
Carroll, who underwent surgery on a fractured foot and ligament damage in January, was joined after the game by his family. Their winning goal came from George Marsh, who managed to score directly from a corner in sensational scenes at the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham Stadium.