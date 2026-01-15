'I need to sit down with my family and decide' - Andrew Robertson opens door to Liverpool exit this summer as he insists he 'wants to play' after losing place to Milos Kerkez

Robertson has publicly opened the door to a potential exit this summer, acknowledging that his lack of game time is a major factor as he approaches the end of his contract in the summer. The 31-year-old, a cornerstone of the Jurgen Klopp era, has found himself on the periphery of the first team this season following the £40 million arrival of Kerkez from Bournemouth. With just five months remaining on his current deal, Robertson finds himself at a career crossroads.

Despite his deep affection for the club where he has won every major honour available, the left-back was candid about his frustration with life on the bench. While confirming he would ideally like to stay, he stressed that no decision has been made and that the reality of his situation requires a pragmatic conversation with his loved ones.

"Yes, but it's a difficult question," Robertson admitted when asked if he wanted to extend his stay on Merseyside. "I've got five months left and we need to see what the option is to stay or if there's options to go and things like that. I need to sit down with my family and decide."