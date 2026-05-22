Andrew Robertson insists Alexander Isak & Florian Wirtz will both have 'unbelievable' Liverpool careers despite disappointing debut seasons
Liverpool legend backs under-fire signings
Robertson has hit out at the criticism aimed at Isak and Wirtz throughout the season. Liverpool invested heavily in the pair, paying a club-record £116 million for Wirtz that was soon overtaken by the British-record £125m for Isak as part of a major squad rebuild. The duo have struggled to consistently deliver their best form during a turbulent season for the Reds.
Liverpool’s performances have fluctuated throughout the campaign, leaving the club battling to secure a top-five finish rather than challenging at the top end of the table. Robertson, who joined Liverpool from Hull City for £8m in 2017, believes the pressure surrounding transfer fees has unfairly increased scrutiny on the young players. The Scotland international remains convinced they will eventually justify the club’s investment.
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Robertson hits out at transfer fee criticism
Robertson insisted players should not be judged by the size of their transfer fees, arguing that footballers have no control over market values. The left-back also pointed to the qualities he has seen from both players behind the scenes.
"In terms of the club that I am leaving behind I think we are not at the 2017 stage, we are at the transition stage," he explained, as quoted by Independent. "But then the season has been up and down, it has been inconsistent. We bought players that we all got excited about, and they will all have an unbelievable career at Liverpool. I have no doubt about that. But they are also young.
"The one thing I get annoyed about in football is that footballers do not control their price tag. We don’t control it, the market controls it. If a team is willing to pay it or they want to sell you and they put a price tag on you - that has nothing to do with the players and these players will be successful for Liverpool. I have seen more than enough in training and in games and their attitude that they will be successful. But it has shown that they probably need a little bit of time."
Liverpool facing a period of transition
Robertson acknowledged Liverpool are currently going through a transitional phase after years of competing for major honours. The defender admitted inconsistency has defined the season, with both senior players and new arrivals struggling to produce their best football regularly.
"Some players who have played at a ridiculously high level, we haven’t played to that level," Robertson said. "If you add all that in then we have had an inconsistent season and that is the huge frustration for us.
"We have tried to search for consistency, we have tried to search for answers this season and we have not managed to find it. And we have been too easy to play against. There is no hiding away from that but for the future of Liverpool I believe they have more than enough in that changing room to go and achieve more things again.
"That is what I want, that is what the club wants, that is what everyone wants. I believe they can be successful again and I wish it was this season and then I would have maybe added a trophy or two onto an already pretty impressive trophy cabinet. But it wasn’t meant to be and next season I think they will be right back at it."
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Robertson prepares for emotional farewell
Robertson is expected to make his final Liverpool appearance against Brentford on Sunday, bringing an end to a trophy-laden nine-year spell at Anfield. The defender left after making 377 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 69 assists. He also won nine major trophies with the Reds.