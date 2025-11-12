'I don't have a Plan B' - Andreas Christensen wants new Barcelona contract but defender has 'no idea' if he'll be offered extension

Christensen had won over the trust of head coach Flick towards the 2024-25 season after spending the majority of the campaign on the sidelines due to an Achilles tendon injury and muscle issues. The centre-back played only six games, all of them towards the end of last season, making two starts. His return was a big positive.
Ahead of the start of the ongoing season, Barcelona sold Inigo Martinez – one of the best performers last season – to Saudi Arabian heavyweights Al-Nassr, with the ex-Athletic Club defender claiming he felt he wouldn't be able to contribute at the highest level anymore.
Despite a spot alongside Pau Cubarsi opening up, Christensen still remains a long way from sealing his starting berth. While the Danish international has featured in 10 games across all competitions, he has managed to accumulate a paltry 342 minutes of action. He has been handed a place in the starting XI only thrice, although it may be argued that he spent two weeks out of action due to a calf injury last month.