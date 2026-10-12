'A huge relief!' – Andrea Pinamonti breaks silence after scoring maiden Lazio goal

Lazio forward Andrea Pinamonti marked a major personal milestone on Sunday afternoon, sweeping home his first goal for the club to secure a 3-1 victory over 10-man Monza. The strike sealed three points for the Aquile, keeping them joint-top of the Serie A table alongside Inter with 16 points.

Pinamonti's late point-blank finish followed early goals from Nuno Tavares and Gustav Isaksen at an empty Stadio Olimpico.

Speaking after the match, the 27-year-old admitted the goal felt like a massive weight off his shoulders.