Andre Onana to remain at Trabzonspor? Man Utd flop enjoying 'perfect' stay after moving on season-long loan
Onana relishing the Turkish challenge
Trabzonspor were an unexpected landing spot. The Black Sea club finished only seventh in the 2024–25 Super Lig and are not competing in Europe this season, far removed from the Champions League nights Onana once commanded with Ajax. Yet timing played a decisive role. With most major European transfer windows already closed, options were scarce, and Turkey proved more appealing than reported interest from the Saudi Pro League. Crucially, the transfer removed Onana from the relentless global scrutiny that comes with playing for United, particularly a struggling Red Devils side. Outside the traditional Istanbul giants, the Turkish league usually flies under the radar, allowing the goalkeeper to work in relative peace. A reported financial uplift through appearance and performance bonuses, potentially doubling his United salary, only sweetened the deal.
- Getty Images Sport
‘The best period of my life’
Onana has wasted little time embracing his new surroundings. In a club-produced video titled A Day in the Life of Andre Onana, the 28-year-old spoke with a freedom rarely seen during his time in England.
"I'm very happy, trust me," he said. "I'm living the best period of my life. I can't complain, I'm very happy to be here."
He described daily interactions with supporters, recounting how fans stop him in traffic for photographs.
He said: "Sometimes I'm driving and a car cuts in front of me. 'Onana, stop, I want a photo.' I think to myself, 'Yes, but we can do this in another way.' But when they see me, they're happy, and so am I. It was difficult at first, but now I understand. They are my men, I love them, and I love this feeling. Because they are very passionate. It's a wonderful thing. It's something you can't describe if you're not here. But the time I've spent here has been perfect for me. I'm happy to be here. It's a different lifestyle, but it's great. Truly incredible, amazing."
Leadership recognised behind the scenes
Onana has been in Trabzon for less than six months, yet his impact has already been felt internally. According to The Sun, the club have communicated to his representatives that they would be open to extending his stay beyond the current loan. The report suggests his influence off the pitch has been noted, with Onana quickly emerging as a vocal presence in the dressing room and adapting smoothly to an unfamiliar environment. Such praise hints at a goalkeeper rediscovering confidence and authority, qualities that appeared to erode under constant pressure at United.
Unlike other United loan arrangements, Onana’s temporary switch to Trabzonspor contains no obligation or option to buy. That stands in contrast to deals such as Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Napoli, which carries a £38m ($51m) obligation, or Marcus Rashford’s loan to Barcelona, where a £26m ($35m) option is in place. As things stand, if Trabzonspor want to keep Onana beyond June 2026, negotiations would have to begin from scratch. That uncertainty cuts both ways. A strong season could inflate Onana’s value to a level beyond Trabzonspor’s reach, their record transfer fee sits below €7m, while a dip in form could leave United struggling to command an acceptable price in the summer market.
- GETTY
A chance to rewrite the narrative for Onana
United’s agreement to sign Onana from Inter in 2023 was worth up to £47.2m ($64m), a figure the club is now highly unlikely to recoup in full. His time in Manchester was punctuated by high-profile errors and relentless debate, often overshadowing the qualities that once made him a cornerstone of Erik ten Hag’s rebuild. However, Trabzonspor have offered him something he lacked in Manchester: the space to breathe, play and enjoy football again. The intensity remains as Turkish supporters are famously fervent, but the tone is different, rooted more in collective passion than relentless judgment.