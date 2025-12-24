Andre Onana to remain at Trabzonspor? Man Utd flop enjoying 'perfect' stay after moving on season-long loan

Onana has wasted little time embracing his new surroundings. In a club-produced video titled A Day in the Life of Andre Onana, the 28-year-old spoke with a freedom rarely seen during his time in England.

"I'm very happy, trust me," he said. "I'm living the best period of my life. I can't complain, I'm very happy to be here."

He described daily interactions with supporters, recounting how fans stop him in traffic for photographs.

He said: "Sometimes I'm driving and a car cuts in front of me. 'Onana, stop, I want a photo.' I think to myself, 'Yes, but we can do this in another way.' But when they see me, they're happy, and so am I. It was difficult at first, but now I understand. They are my men, I love them, and I love this feeling. Because they are very passionate. It's a wonderful thing. It's something you can't describe if you're not here. But the time I've spent here has been perfect for me. I'm happy to be here. It's a different lifestyle, but it's great. Truly incredible, amazing."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!