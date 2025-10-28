'What happens when you're not playing Andre Onana!' - Man Utd fans enjoy Grimsby's downfall as League Two side knocked out of Carabao Cup by Brentford after stunning Red Devils

United made a sloppy start to the 2025-26 campaign as they lost their opening Premier League fixture against Arsenal and before being held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham. However, things became worse after their Carabao Cup second fixture against Grimsby as they played out a 2-2 draw against the fourth-tier and then were dumped out after a 12-11 loss in the penalty shootout.
Onana had a nightmare game and the loss prompted United to act swiftly in the transfer market as the Cameroonian was loaned out to Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor, while Senne Lammens was signed from Royal Antwerp on deadline day.