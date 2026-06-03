Andoni Iraola over Xabi Alonso!? Jamie Carragher delivers ‘worrying’ assessment of Anfield management decisions

Liverpool stunned the footballing world over the weekend by confirming that Slot had been relieved of his duties after two seasons at the helm. Despite guiding the Reds to a Premier League title in his debut campaign, a disappointing fifth-place finish in his second year prompted Fenway Sports Group to take drastic action. However, it is the timing of the decision that has raised eyebrows across Merseyside, particularly given the availability Alonso earlier this year.

Alonso, who was heavily linked with a return to Liverpool after leaving Real Madrid in January, ultimately agreed to join Chelsea last month. The decision to stick with Slot during that period, only to fire him weeks later, has left many fans wondering why the club didn't move for the Spaniard when the opportunity was right in front of them. Now, with Iraola tipped to take over, the hierarchy’s strategy is under intense scrutiny.