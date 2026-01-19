+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Americans Abroad: Champions League, Europa League return as Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman and Folarin Balogun chase knockout spots

The Champions League, Europa League and Conference League are back and GOAL breaks down what's at stake for Americans playing in the competitions.

After a month-and-a-half-long hiatus, both the Champions League and Europa League are back, and there are no shortage of U.S. Men's National Team stars in position to play important roles in these first European games of 2026.

Both competitions are in the sixth match of their eight-game league phase and, crucially for the American players involved, there is still everything to play for. No team has been eliminated, and even at the top of the table no one has secured a seeded spot in the knockout rounds. With two matches remaining, results still matter for everyone chasing their objectives.

So who will be representing the USMNT in Europe this week? What's on the line in these final few games? GOAL takes a look...

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Malik Tillman - Bayer Leverkusen (20th place in Champions League)

    Throughout the opening stages of this Champions League run, Tillman has been a constant for Bayer Leverkusen. He hasn't quite taken over games with no goal contributions in the competition yet, but he's been decent enough, which is partly why Leverkusen have been pretty good with him in the XI.

    Through their opening six games, Leverkusen are unbeaten in the five Tillman has played in, having won two and drawn three. The wins include a 2-0 triumph over Manchester City, while the club's most recent result was a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Newcastle, which came via a late equalizer. The one game Tillman didn't play? A 7-2 shellacking at the hands of PSG, which is the only real blemish on their otherwise-unbeaten start.

    Still, even with those results, the club is just three points above that red line for qualification to the next stage, which means there's still work to do as the club looks to turn those draws into wins.

    Next match: Olympiacos on Tuesday

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-GALATASARAYAFP

    Folarin Balogun - Monaco (19th place in Champions League)

    There's been something special about Balogun in the Champions League this season. Heading into this return to play, he's riding a three-game goalscoring streak, and keeping that streak alive will be crucial for a Monaco team fighting to stay in the competition.

    After being held scoreless in Monaco's first three games, two draws and a loss, Balogun has scored in the second three, two wins and a draw. Yes, it has to be acknowledged that the goals have come against "lesser" teams, Galatasaray, Pafos, and Bodo/Glimt, while the scoreless games were against Tottenham, Manchester City, and Club Brugge. Still, there's no denying that Balogun has shown confidence these European nights. It has helped him build during Monaco's otherwise up-and-down Ligue 1 campaign. Monaco are in a qualifying spot, but remaining just three points above 25th place, which would see them have an early exit. 

    The biggest challenge is up next, though, as Monaco kick off the 2026 slate with a match against the kings of this competition, Real Madrid.

    Next match: Real Madrid on Tuesday

  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Johnny Cardoso - Atletico Madrid (Eighth place in Champions League)

    Injury issues have slowed down Cardoso's aclimation process at Atletico Madrid. It seems, though, that he's starting to find his place with the club after really returning to the picture in mid-December. 

    So far, Cardoso has played in just one Champions League match, going 59 minutes in a statement win over Inter in November. Atleti, though, are in a good spot, having won four of their first six games. The fight for one of those coveted top-eight spots is on, and Cardoso will hope to play a part in it.

    Next match: Galatasaray on Wednesday

  • Atalanta BC v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Yunus Musah - Atalanta (Fifth place in Champions League)

    If you've been following this season, Yunus Musah has really struggled to make an impact for Atalanta in Seire A. He has, however, been a bit more regular in their Champions League run, appearing in five of their six games so far. 

    One of those games was a start, an unfortunate 4-0 beatdown at the hands of PSG, but Atalanta have been fantastic ever since, winning four of five with Musah coming off the bench in each of the four. Like Cardoso at Atleti, Atalanta's big focus will be securing a spot in the top eight and securing a coveted Round of 16 spot, although the Italian side has already secured, at the very least, a spot in the knockouts.

    Next match:Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday

  • Weston McKennie Juventus 2025Getty

    Weston McKennie - Juventus (17th in Champions League)

    There's no downplaying how good McKennie has been for Juventus this season, and that extends to the Champions League, too.

    The USMNT midfielder has put in back-to-back goalscoring performances in Europe, helping Juventus win each of its last two Champions League games. Those wins were crucial given Juve's start to the competition, which saw them draw three and lose one to open Champions League play. That leaves them lurking right around midtable, needing some points from these final two games.

    Next match: Benfica on Wednesday

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-LE HAVREAFP

    Tim Weah - Marseille (16th place in Champions League)

    Weah and Marseille are one spot ahead of his former club, Juventus, but, like McKennie and Co., they still have work to do, too.

    Weah began the Champions League campaign with a goal in defeat against Real Madrid, while his assist in November's win over Newcastle provided a big lift. It's, overall, been a rollercoaster of a run for Marseille, who have won three and lost three so far in the competition, which leaves them right there at midtable heading into the home stretch of this phase. Their next test won't be easy, either, as they take on a reeling but still elite Liverpool before wrapping up against Club Brugge.

    Next match: Liverpool on Wednesday

  • PSV Eindhoven v R. Union Saint-Gilloise - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi - PSV (21st place in Champions League)

    The obvious bad news is that Pepi is out injured for the foreseeable future. That's a huge blow considering the three goals scored, and an own goal set up, by him in PSV's last four games. The good news is that Sergino Dest remains in action and his team is still alive heading into the final two games.

    But the worst news? PSV are set to face Newcastle and Bayern Munich in those final two games. That won't be easy. Despite wins over Liverpool and Napoli in the group stage, PSV are up against it after squandering points against Olympiacos and, most inexplicably, Union Saint-Gilloise. Now they'll need something against two heavy-hitters without their star striker in the XI.

    Next match: Newcastle on Wednesday

  • Celtic v Falkirk - William Hill PremiershipGetty Images Sport

    Auston Trusty, Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic (24th in Europa League)

    Celtic have been nothing short of a trainwreck these last few months, with the Wilfried Nancy saga, as brief as it was, turning supporters against the club in a social media warzone. The one saving grace is that there's still time to get something out of this season, particularly in the Europa League.

    As things stand, Celtic are the team right above the red line, clinging to that final spot in the knockout rounds. Carter-Vickers, who has been out with a long-term injury, hasn't played a part, but Trusty has been something of a mainstay, crucially, as he fights for a USMNT spot. The focus now is on getting as many points as possible from these final two games as they try to keep their European dreams alive despite all of the negativity surrounding this season.

    Next match: Utrecht on Thursday

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-STRASBOURGAFP

    Tanner Tessmann - Lyon (First in Europa League)

    The Europa League has, so far, been a walk in the park for Tessmann and Lyon. Six games, five wins and the top spot on the table with a spot in the knockout rounds already secure. They have not yet secured a Round of 16 place, though, which will be the big goal heading into these final games.

    Reports have swirled about Tessmann's future, which has coincided with a period of the midfielder going in and out of the XI. The American has been fantastic in the Europa League, though, which will likely have to continue as Lyon target a deep run.

    Next match: Young Boys on Thursday

  • FBL-EUR-C1-QUALIFIER-PANATHINAIKOS-MARSEILLEAFP

    Erik Palmer-Brown - Panathinaikos (15th in Europa League)

    The former Sporting KC center back hasn’t been in the USMNT picture since 2022, but he has been a mainstay for Panathinaikos in the Europa League this season.

    The defender has started and played 90 minutes in each of the club’s last three European games, helping the Greek side take seven points from that stretch. Those seven points have Palmer-Brown and his team pushing for a spot in the next round, despite back-to-back losses in Matchweeks 2 and 3 that threatened to derail their chances of advancing.

    Next match: Ferencvaros on Thursday

