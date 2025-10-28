Americans Abroad: Tactics and Trends - Brenden Aaronson silences doubters, Tim Weah showcases his versatility and numbers indicate how clinical Folarin Balogun can be

Brenden Aaronson's performance against West Ham was one of those games in which only the eye test was necessary. There was the goal, of course, which is an obvious win. There was his mazy run through the entire West Ham team, too, one that was Messi or Maradona-esque right up until his shot, unfortunately for him, hit the crossbar.

It was quite clearly Aaronson's best performance of the season. The USMNT midfielder has been quietly putting in some good shifts all season long, though, despite the criticism he so often receives.

When looking at Aaronson's status, the expected stats stand out. Compared to other wingers, he's in the 99th percentile in just about every defensive category: tackles, interceptions, blocks, and clearances. He's always been a guy who provides energy and, with Leeds back in the Premier League, he's been playing as something of an inverted winger, one who helps the club survive against proven Premier League sides.

However, there are some strong attacking stats, too. Per DataMB, Aaronson leads the Premier League's wingers in chance creation ratio. In that stat, the top five is rounded out by Jeremy Doku, Harvey Barnes, Iliman Ndiaye and Mohamed Salah. That does not, obviously, mean Aaronson is a better player or more dangerous than those in that group. But it does show that Aaronson more dangerous than many give him credit for.

"I know that he's a player who polarises at times and gets lots of stick when he has a poorer day," Leeds boss Daniel Farke said recently. "He's a younger player who can have a bit more clarity in his actions and be a bit more clinical, but we have to back him a little bit more. He works his socks off for Leeds United. Standing ovations when he came off against Bournemouth and Spurs."

It might be time for fans of both Leeds and the USMNT to give Aaronson more credit as he continues his evolution in the Premier League.