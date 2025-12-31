Americans Abroad, New Year’s Day edition: Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson and Brenden Aaronson kickstart 2026 with big games

There’s a chance two of the USMNT’s most important players could go head-to-head on New Year’s Day in a match with real stakes, though that matchup is far from guaranteed.

Chris Richards remains a doubt for Crystal Palace’s meeting with Fulham after suffering a deep cut in last week’s loss to Arsenal. The defender missed Palace’s defeat to Tottenham as a result, and manager Oliver Glasner said Richards is still dealing with complications from the injury ahead of the clash with Antonee Robinson’s Fulham.

"We don’t know if he’s available for Fulham," Glasner said. "His foot got stitched, but it’s still swollen. It’s going in the right direction, but you have to wear a boot and kick a ball, and with the wound right there, it’s very, very painful. And so again, it can be that he misses Fulham, it can be that he is available."

On the other side, Robinson is certainly available, and he's thriving. Having only recently returned from injury issues of his own, the full back is already showing flashes of his old self. He seemingly hasn't missed a beat, stepping right back into the Fulham XI and providing the type of attacking danger that has been his trademark. Fulham are a much better team with Robinson in the XI, and that's easy to see considering they've won three of their last four matches with him in the XI.

With both teams sitting on 26 points and dreaming of a European push, this match feels like a pretty good test for each side. The only question is if both teams will have their key Americans to help lead the way.