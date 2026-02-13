Goal.com
Americans Abroad: Juventus' Weston McKennie eyes Inter upset as Malik Tillman, Tim Weah search for momentum

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including a big FA Cup tie for Brenden Aaronson.

It’s been a puzzling few weeks for Americans Abroad. AC Milan's Christian Pulisic has been relatively quiet by his standards, dealing once again with the sort of injury issues that have followed him at different points in his career. Elsewhere, there’s off-field drama involving Josh Sargent and his club Norwich, and a touch of underperformance in a few other places, too.

But there is some good news mixed in. Juventus' Weston McKennie has always been an immense talent who runs hot and cold. Right now, he's enjoying some of the best football of his career. Amid rumors that he might depart at the end of the season, the Texas-born midfielder is scoring goals at an unprecedented rate. And even if Juve haven't kicked on to the top of the table as they perhaps should have, McKennie has been immense. He will have to do it again this weekend. 

A word, too, for Malik Tillman. The notoriously quiet attacking midfielder spoke to GOAL this week, and, among other things, acknowledged he can take his game to another level after an uneven start with Leverkusen. That sounds an awful lot like a start for a player who always seems one piece away from putting it all together. And finally, Tim Weah faces a tough one. His manager was sacked - perhaps a tad unfairly - earlier this week, and Marseille face a real reset. Weah wasn't responsible, but he surely will need to prove that he can be part of the solution. 

GOAL takes a look at three big matchups ahead of a busy weekend of Americans Abroad...

  • Atalanta BC v Juventus FC - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport

    A massive one for McKennie

    Inter Milan are probably going to win Serie A. They have an eight-point lead atop the table (which could admittedly shrink to five depending on results elsewhere). But they are also playing better football than everyone else, while Lautaro Martinez is showing everyone what a truly excellent footballer he is. There is no way they can throw this away.

    Unless...

    A lot will have to go wrong. Inter will have to start losing. Milan will have to start scoring goals. Napoli need to get fit. But it could all start this weekend as the Old Lady travel to Milan to face the I Nerazzurri. 

    Juventus are a baffling team this year. Their search for consistency is both unsuccessful and maddening, the Bianconeri falling short when they really should be among the league's best. But one player, amid the chaos, is performing at a high level every week: McKennie. It’s hard to fully articulate just how impactful the 27-year-old has been for his side, but it starts with something simple: availability. Early on, McKennie was a reliable foot soldier - plug him into a role, any role, and he’d fill it without complaint.

    Now, though, Juventus appear to have learned a familiar lesson: put a good player in his best position, and good things tend to follow. Since January, McKennie has operated as an attacking midfielder, and in that role, he has helped drive the Bianconeri attack - scoring from midfield and injecting life into an otherwise languid front line.

    Inter boast the second-best defense in Serie A and will have home-field advantage, but Juventus have a real chance to spoil the party. And if they do, it will likely begin with the American maestro pulling the strings.

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    Tillman needs to pick it up

    Tillman told GOAL earlier this week that he knows he has to be better. The American midfielder has settled into an otherwise struggling Leverkusen side, but by his own admission, the end product hasn’t quite followed. Not registering a single assist in the Bundesliga so far this year, he said, simply isn’t good enough.

    Still, the underlying signs are there. Tillman has been involved, has kept pace with the speed and physicality of the league, and has shown flashes of the quality that prompted Leverkusen to invest in him in the first place - even if taking that next step hasn’t come easily.

    That assessment is fair. Tillman arrived for a significant fee and, at least in part, was asked to help offset the loss of Florian Wirtz - an impossible task in its own right. Realistically, his adaptation has been a week-by-week process. But if his USMNT form is any indication, the quality is clearly there for his influence to grow as the season wears on.

    That context matters heading into the weekend, too. Leverkusen face St. Pauli, a side deep in a relegation scrap after winning just one of their last five matches. It’s the kind of fixture that offers Tillman another opportunity to turn promising performances into something more tangible.

    It might be harsh on St. Pauli to suggest that such a matchup is a chance to stat-pad. But Tillman certainly won't mind playing against a weaker side. 

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PARIS FC-MARSEILLEAFP

    Weah needs to lead Marseille rally

    It was a little harsh that Marseille sacked Roberto De Zerbi earlier this week. Sure, it's hard to justify losing 5-0 to PSG. But what else was he supposed to do? Even when they're not at their best, Les Parisians are by far the best team in France. And yes, the results haven't been spellbinding, but Marseille haven't been bad, either. Let's face it: Fourth are where they're really supposed to be. 

    That's all, a really good vibe, then, as we focus on Weah. The American has been on and off for Marseille this year. It was puzzling to see him go to another side, where he was used as a wing-back - a position he is so clearly unsuited for. Weah is a winger. And he needs to play there to be at his best. 

    New manager Jacques Abardonado admitted that Marseille are a "wounded group", and will need to recover quickly against a Strasbourg side that had their manager pinched less than two months ago. 

    He also called on the players to take responsibility for the recent struggles of the team and prove that they have the quality to compete with Ligue 1's best. Weah will be central to that effort. A loan signing who figured to make a big impact, his goal contribution return - five in all competitions - simply hasn't been good enough. He will look to turn that around this weekend. 

  • Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Leeds back in FA Cup action

    After sparking Leeds’ impressive run at the end of 2025 and into early 2026, Brenden Aaronson has come back down to earth a bit, going six matches without a goal contribution. That could change on Sunday, though, as Leeds United travel to Birmingham to face Birmingham City.

    On paper, this looks relatively straightforward. Leeds sit 16th in the Premier League, while Birmingham are currently 10th in the Championship. Still, the FA Cup has built its reputation on nights like these, and few competitions are more forgiving to underdogs.

    That’s where Aaronson could come in. While consistency has been harder to find in England’s top flight, the attacking midfielder was one of the Championship’s standout performers last season, scoring nine goals. If Leeds are to avoid becoming the next FA Cup cautionary tale, his energy and end product may again prove decisive.

0