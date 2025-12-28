+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
AA Review Dec. 28
Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic tops Serie A scoring as Patrick Agyemang, Brenden Aaronson continue strong form

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including big goals in Italy and England.

As the year draws to a close, a number of U.S. men’s national team regulars capped the holiday period with goal contributions for their clubs abroad.

Christian Pulisic led the way once again. While debate over just how good he is continues, the AC Milan winger keeps delivering on the pitch, scoring at a rate he has never matched before and turning this into his most effective season in Italy.

He wasn't the only one, though. Patrick Agyemang got on the scoresheet as well. Brenden Aaronson provided an assist, while Weston McKennie essentially did so as well, even if he wasn't credited due to a technicality. There were big moments all over Europe for the Americans playing in that part of the world, many of whom are now heading into 2026 in incredible form.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...

  • AC Milan v Hellas Verona FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Serie A's best scorer?

    Take a look at the Serie A Golden Boot race, and you'll find Pulisic right there at the very top. His goal on Sunday put him there, and it only reaffirmed what anyone who has been following his career at Milan already knows: that he's one of the best in Serie A. 

    With his goal against Hellas Verona, Christian Pulisic is now level with Lautaro Martínez atop Serie A’s scoring charts on eight goals, despite having played four fewer matches than the World Cup winner. That gap is even more striking given Pulisic’s role as a winger rather than a central striker like the Argentine - a clear illustration of just how productive he has been this season.

    Pulisic now has 10 goals in 15 matches in all competitions. His strike on Sunday - a composed finish from close range in a 3-0 win - briefly lifted Milan to the top of Serie A, and he has been a major reason for their position in the title race. If the goals continue at this rate, Milan will have a genuine chance to challenge for the Scudetto this season.

  • Birmingham City v Derby County - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Agyemang scores again

    Don't look now, but Agyemang is hitting his stride. With his goal this weekend in Derby County's 1-1 draw with Birmingham, he now has three goals in as many games and four in his last six. Agyemang has found his feet in the Championship, which is an interesting storyline to watch in the buildup to the World Cup.

    The move to Europe was never going to be easy for the former Charlotte FC striker, but he’s beginning to make the transition look smoother than expected. With his goal this weekend, he's now up to six on the season to go with three assists. It comes out to roughly a goal contribution every game and a half, and those numbers are greatly impacted by his easing-in period to start the season.

    Agyemang is comfortable now, and the $8 million Derby reportedly paid for him looks like a bargain now. With his latest goal, he now matches the goal contributions of Haji Wright and Josh Sargent - two players who have been linked with far more expensive moves in recent years. Both are direct competitors for World Cup places, and at the moment, Agyemang is the one in the best form.

    If that continues, Derby will be thrilled. Agyemang will be, too, as his leap forward in the Championship could lead to even bigger opportunities ahead with the national team. 

  • Sunderland v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Aaronson with another assist

    Speaking of players in good form, you could add Aaronson to that mix, too, particularly after a standout performance in Leeds' 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

    The American assisted the equalizing goal in that game, putting the ball on a platter for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to continue his own recent hot streak. Much of the hard work for that goal was done by Aaronson, though, as he broke through on the right-hand side before playing an inch-perfect pass right into the path of the English striker.

    Sunday's assist was Aaronson's third of the season and his fourth total goal contribution. Per Opta, Aaronson now has as many assists in his last seven games, three, as in his first 46 Premier League matches. Those numbers say a lot, particularly for a player who started this with a real point to prove after struggling in his first crack at England's top flight.

    Now, in the midst of this second crack, Aaronson is winning over many of his detractors. Sunday's assist will help in that pursuit, too. Aaronson is eager to prove he belongs in the Premier League, and he's making his case stronger by the week.

  • Pisa SC v Juventus FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    McKennie makes a difference

    Unlike those listed above, McKennie won't be credited with a goal contribution, but he did set one up to help Juventus to a key win on Saturday.

    After 72 scoreless minutes against Pisa, McKennie's driven pass across the box was bundled home to give Juve a lead they'd never relinquish. The credit for the goal ultimately went to Pierre Kalulu, although McKennie wasn't credited with an assist as a result of a bounce off a defender. Make no mistake, though: McKennie created danger, and Juve took advantage of it.

    It continues a good run of form for McKennie, who once again started as a wingback in this win. From that wide spot, he was involved on both ends of the pitch - doing plenty to create danger while handling the defensive responsibilities necessary against an overmatched opponent. Over the last few months, McKennie has put in a series of good performances for Juve. It could be argued that this has been his best, most consistent run of games in a while.

    Even with national team games still a few months away, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino and his staff will be thrilled to see McKennie at this level as they think up unique ways to use a player who has shown time and time again that he can do it all.

  • Fulham v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Moments you might have missed

    + Antonee Robinson was fantastic once again, creating four chances in Fulham's 1-0 win over West Ham.

    + Haji Wright came off the bench in the 67th minute as Coventry City were able to see out a 1-0 win over Swansea City to go eight points clear atop the Championship.

    + Josh Sargent did not feature in Norwich's 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic due to a recently suffered concussion. Charlie Kelman came off the bench for Charlton.

    + Benjamin Cremaschi came off the bench in the 90th minute to help Parma see out a 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

    + Celtic are back on the right track, as Auston Truty started and played all 90 minutes in a 4-2 win over Livingston.

    + Chris Richards ultimately missed out on Crystal Palace's match against Tottenham due to a foot injury suffered against Arsenal.

