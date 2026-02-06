Americans Abroad: Chris Richards and Crystal Palace aim to turn season around; Tim Weah and OM face PSG in Ligue 1 clash

The season has reached the point where most clubs know who they are and what they’re fighting for. The title race has taken shape, as have the European and relegation battles. For the most part, teams have settled into the area of the table they are most likely to occupy.

There is some wiggle room, though, and, in this first full weekend of February, the hope for several of the U.S. Men's National Team stars will be to navigate that wiggle room and put their teams in a better spot for the home stretch.

There are big games throughout Europe this week, particularly for clubs looking to stay in crowded races at the top of their leagues. It's a big week for someone like Chris Richards, too, as Crystal Palace look to finally build some momentum in a season that has seen a whole lot go wrong.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.