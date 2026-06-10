America expects - but are Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT's 'Golden Generation' ready to meet their World Cup moment?

"We are the USA," he said. "We are competing against Belgium and Portugal. I think for sure Belgium and Portugal have, in the top 100 players, a few or some players playing in that top 100. I think we don’t have that. That is why it’s good to play against these types of teams."

It was a stark reminder, then, of the level. It was also something of a wake-up call to a generation of American stars, who, even after all this time, still have so much left to prove.

It's been nearly a decade since that 'golden generation' began to emerge, and by some measure, they've already lived up to that moniker. AC Milan, Juventus, Monaco and PSV are just some clubs currently represented by Americans. After years of fighting for respect in Europe, this current group of U.S. stars has done its part to earn it, winning some of the game's biggest trophies along the way.

Yet, at home, there are still countless questions about whether they can live up to the hype. Despite all they've achieved as individuals, team success has been harder to come by. This USMNT has not outpaced its predecessors at international level. The players' talent is unmatched, but, compared to those who paved the way, they haven't achieved anything yet.

In some ways, none of that matters. Ultimately, this generation has been groomed for one moment, or to be more specific, one tournament. So as the 2026 World Cup rolls into the United States, this is their moment, the one where legacies will be written and the game will, perhaps, be changed forever.

There's no more time for excuses. These are no longer young men finding their way in the game, no longer overlooked, underestimated or inexperienced. Everything has aligned for this summer, during which the bulk of American soccer's top stars will take the field in their primes at the biggest tournament in the sport's history.

So can the golden generation be... well, golden? It's the defining storyline in American soccer - not just of this summer, but of this entire decade.