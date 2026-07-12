‘Always seems to be drinking’ - Roy Keane, Ian Wright & Gary Neville react to ‘sour grapes’ from Erling Haaland’s father as Alf Inge claims referee ‘robbed’ Norway against England

After Alf-Inge sarcastically congratulated referee Clement Turpin on social media, Arsenal legend Wright suggested Norway only have their own errors to blame for the 2-1 defeat at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Speaking on Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, Wright was dismissive of the complaints coming from the Haaland family. "Is that sour grapes from Alf-Inge Haaland, saying well done to Bellingham and the referee? I think that was just a bit of a low blow from him," Wright said.

He went on to address specific claims about a disallowed goal, adding: "He can’t surely be referring to that because that was just a ridiculous push [from Haaland]. In that particular moment, he’s like six or seven inches taller, why does he need to be that aggressive with him? It’s a massive foul. You can’t be talking that."