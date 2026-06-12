Alvaro Morata calls Cristiano Ronaldo 'the best of all time' & reveals 'spectacular' gifts CR7 gave team-mates at Real Madrid

Speaking on the El Camino de Mario podcast, Morata looked back on his early years at Real Madrid and the role Ronaldo played in helping him settle into the first team. The Spain international said the Portuguese forward regularly looked after younger players during pre-season tours and away from the pitch.
Morata revealed that Ronaldo would take him shopping and often gave gifts to team-mates, including iPads, mobile phones and perfumes. He described the gestures as "spectacular" and said Ronaldo always treated him exceptionally well despite the pressure of competing at one of the world's biggest clubs. The pair later reunited at Juventus after Morata returned to Turin in 2020, allowing their relationship to develop further beyond football.