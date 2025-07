Alvaro Morata’s switch to Como appears to be back on with Galatasaray open to letting him leave after they made a breakthrough with Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray unblocks Morata’s transfer to Como

Turkish side expected to approve AC Milan’s termination of loan

Striker set to sign with Como until 2028, pending final medical