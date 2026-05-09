Alvaro Arbeloa reacts to LAUGHING Kylian Mbappe leaving Real Madrid's training ground & is brazenly asked for opinion on Jose Mourinho

Tension has grown inside the Real Madrid camp following two separate training-ground altercations within 48 hours at the club’s Valdebebas Training Ground facility. Despite the reported incidents, Mbappe was seen leaving the complex laughing, prompting widespread discussion on social media.
Some supporters questioned the optics given the atmosphere surrounding the squad. The backdrop to the reaction involves reported clashes between teammates. One incident involved Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, with tensions escalating further the following day. Reports claim Valverde later required hospital treatment to receive stitches for a cut.