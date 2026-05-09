Alvaro Arbeloa reacts to LAUGHING Kylian Mbappe leaving Real Madrid's training ground & is brazenly asked for opinion on Jose Mourinho

Arbeloa dismissed suggestions that Mbappe’s behaviour reflected the mood inside the squad, insisting the situation had been taken out of context. As per Marca, the manager said: "For a player to come out smiling after a training session is to take things out of place and out of context. I can only vouch for [Alvaro] Carreras, when he has played it is because he has earned it."

"In Mbappe's case, we all know the effort he made to come to Madrid and what he gave up. We have all seen him in a Madrid tracksuit as a child. I feel fully vested with the authority of a Madrid coach, in the end they are respecting the coach in charge, and as a player that is the most important thing."



