'I didn't say that' - Alvaro Arbeloa refutes Kylian Mbappe claim he was 'fourth choice' striker as Real Madrid star is booed by fans

Mbappe spoke openly about his role after Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, revealing frustration over his recent lack of starts. The French forward began the match on the bench and later addressed reporters in the mixed zone while wearing street clothes rather than club gear.
He suggested he had fallen down the attacking hierarchy, claiming he was behind players such as Vinicius Junior, Franco Mastantuono and youngster Gonzalo Garcia in the manager’s plans. The situation drew further attention when Arbeloa was asked about Mbappe’s remarks in his post-match press conference, prompting a firm response from the Madrid coach.