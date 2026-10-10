Man Utd on high alert as Bayern Munich set asking price for Alphonso Davies

United have reportedly identified Bayern defender Davies as a primary transfer target, as per Fussball News. The Red Devils are eager to inject more attacking impetus into their left flank, and the Canadian international perfectly fits that specific profile.

However, United are certainly not alone in their admiration for the explosive full-back. Premier League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all closely monitoring the situation in Bavaria as they consider defensive reinforcements.

Spanish heavyweights Madrid and Barcelona also remain long-term admirers of the speedster. The intense competition for his signature across Europe could spark a massive bidding war in the upcoming transfer window.