Alphonso Davies' World Cup dream still alive despite injured Bayern Munich star being ruled out of opening Group B clash

Marsch has delivered a positive injury update on Davies ahead of the World Cup. The Bayern Munich defender is recovering from a hamstring tear suffered against Paris Saint-Germain, with concerns growing over whether he would be available for the tournament on home soil. Davies was included in Canada’s preliminary 32-man training roster, although he has remained in Germany to continue the early stages of his rehabilitation.
The head coach confirmed the 25-year-old is expected to play at some point during the competition, even if the Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 is likely to come too soon. This week, Canada held a training camp in Charlotte before friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Ireland as preparations continue for the tournament.