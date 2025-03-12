Fenerbahce-Basaksehir-Trendyol-Super-LeagueAFP
Parshva Shah

Allan Saint-Maximin posts cryptic message after being dumped from Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce squad on his birthday as ex-Newcastle man misses Europa League clash with Rangers

A. Saint-MaximinJ. MourinhoFenerbahceSuper LigEuropa League

Allan Saint-Maximin seemingly sent a cryptic message to Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese coach dropped him from the squad for Rangers clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Saint-Maximin dropped by Mourinho
  • French winger posted cryptic message on his social media
  • Fenerbahce signed ex-Newcastle man on loan last summer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match