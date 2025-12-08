'Consequence of what he did' - Alisson reveals he's not spoken to Mohamed Salah and admits 'it's not an easy situation'

After years of consistency in terms of scoring goals and breaking multiple records for Liverpool, Salah has experienced a sudden dip in form in the 2025-26 campaign. So far this season, Salah has scored five goals and provided three assists in 19 matches across all competitions.
His dip in form prompted Arne Slot to drop the star winger from the Reds' starting lineup in their last three Premier League fixture. The experienced attacker remained silent and waited patiently for his opportunity until the Leeds United clash. After being left out as an unused substitute in yet another game, Salah burst out in front of the media as he said: "I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season.
"Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That's how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."