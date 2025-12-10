Alisson on the move? AC Milan plot transfer bid for Liverpool goalkeeper amid Chelsea pursuit of Mike Maignan

The goalkeeper merry-go-round for the summer of 2026 appears to be spinning into motion earlier than expected, with major developments in Italy potentially triggering a domino effect that could end Alisson’s illustrious eight-year spell at Anfield.
According to reports from Sky Sport in Switzerland, AC Milan have resigned themselves to losing their star goalkeeper Maignan when his contract expires at the end of the season and have wasted no time in pinpointing his successor. The Rossoneri hierarchy, led by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Geoffrey Moncada, have reportedly set their sights firmly on Liverpool’s No.1, viewing the 33-year-old Brazilian as the perfect candidate to maintain the club’s high standards between the sticks.