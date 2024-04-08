‘I am what I am’ – Alisha Lehmann will not change for anyone as Swiss star sends another defiant message to any detractors

GettyChris Burton‘I am what I am’ – Alisha Lehmann will not change for anyone as Swiss star sends another defiant message to any detractorsAlisha LehmannWSLWomen's footballAston Villa WomenSwitzerlandAlisha Lehmann will not be changing for anyone, with the Aston Villa star posting a defiant “I am what I am” message on social media.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVilla forward has loyal legion of followersMakes no apologies for what & who she isLooking to use profile as source of inspiration