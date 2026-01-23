Alisha Lehmann's new boyfriend revealed as Love Island & Baller League star Montel McKenzie with world's most famous female footballer living in England again after WSL transfer

Lehmann has headed back to the UK after enjoying a relatively brief spell in Italian football. She linked up with Juventus in 2024 - as then partner Douglas Luiz treaded the same path from Aston Villa - and savoured Serie A title success during her debut campaign. A switch to Como Women was made in 2025, allowing the Swiss to soak up sunshine in picturesque surroundings.
Lehmann has now retraced steps to the Midlands after agreeing a switch to Leicester. She will be closer to new beau McKenzie, who has declared his affection for the glamorous winger on the occasion of her 27th birthday.
McKenzie said in an Instagram post, “Happy birthday baby”, as he shared a number of pictures from holidays that he and Lehmann have been enjoying. They are seen cosying up and gazing longingly into one another’s eyes.